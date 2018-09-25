Subscribe for 33¢ / day
CSI Spire
Buy Now

The spire is seen on campus in January 2018 at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho’s Twin Falls campus is closed Tuesday as the result of a power outage.

A squirrel got into some Idaho Power equipment, which caused the outage, Idaho Power spokeswoman Julie Stutts said.

The outage lasted from 8:50-10:15 a.m., and was isolated mostly just to the CSI campus.

However, about 650 Idaho Power customers in Twin Falls saw a “blink” in their power right around the time the CSI outage started, Stutts said.

0
0
3
0
0

Tags

Load comments