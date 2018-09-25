TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho’s Twin Falls campus is closed Tuesday as the result of a power outage.
A squirrel got into some Idaho Power equipment, which caused the outage, Idaho Power spokeswoman Julie Stutts said.
The outage lasted from 8:50-10:15 a.m., and was isolated mostly just to the CSI campus.
However, about 650 Idaho Power customers in Twin Falls saw a “blink” in their power right around the time the CSI outage started, Stutts said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.