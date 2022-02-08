UPDATE: Parents can pick up kids after threat at Buhl schools

BUHL — Schools were locked down and multiple law enforcement agencies responded after a student received a threat on social media.

A Buhl High School student received the threat on Snap Chat just before noon Tuesday and reported it to administration, Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Lori Stewart said.

All Buhl schools were immediately put on lockdown.

Investigators are working to identify who sent the threat, Stewart said.

Parents can pick up their students at Buhl City Park, where officials are checking out the children as parents arrive.

The Buhl School District said a threat was made to the district's schools on social media and police are taking action.

The Buhl School District posted this statement:

"This afternoon we were alerted that there was a threat to our schools on social media. We immediately alerted police who are taking action at this time to ensure that students and staff are safe.

"We are committed to the safety of all our students and staff and will update you on the situation as we learn more from law enforcement."

