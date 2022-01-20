UPDATE: Omicron surge strains staff, closes schools in the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS — The rapid increase of omicron wave COVID-19 cases has schools across the Magic Valley making decisions on how to best deliver instruction while staff and students are absent from school in quickly increasing numbers.

Twin Falls and Gooding school districts announced schools would be closed on Friday, citing staffing shortages. Buhl High School closed earlier this week on Wednesday, and high schoolers there participated in remote learning on Thursday and Friday.

About 45% of Buhl High School’s staff was out sick on Tuesday, according to Superintendent David Carson.

“The main factor is staff. We just did not have enough staff to be able to cover everything that we needed to cover,” Carson said.

By closing the high school, Buhl School District was able to shift substitute teachers to other schools and keep them open. The expectation is that high school classes will resume in person on Monday, Carson said.

In Twin Falls schools, the number of student and staff confirmed COVID-19 cases reached its highest level since the pandemic began. The district reported a record 65 combined staff and student cases on Tuesday, with another 64 combined cases reported on Wednesday.

“The numbers are significantly greater than what we saw in the fall,” said Eva Craner, the Twin Falls School Districtspokesperson. Craner said the increase in cases from omicron has been more dramatic than what was seen during the Delta surge at the start of the school year last August and September.

“We had big numbers in the fall, but it was a gradual progression,” Craner said. “It started off pretty slow when we came back from Christmas break, not a lot of areas of concern, and then really amped up in the last two weeks.”

The district has been watching numbers on a school-by-school, case-by-case basis to determine if action would need to be taken, Craner said. One action the district had been evaluating was a school closure for a short number of days, similar to a snow-day situation. So far, the district expects in-person classes to resume on Monday.

“All of the school districts are in the same boat that we are, evaluating as we go, trying to keep our schools open, with having these contingency plans in the background, but we don’t want to have to close schools if we can absolutely get by," Craner said. "At the same time it needs to be an effective learning environment in order for us to have schools open.”

As many as 18 classrooms across the Twin Falls earlier this week were unfilled — without a teacher or a substitute — and the district has scrambled to get an educator in to the classroom, sometimes calling on principles, administrators, or diverting students in to other classes with an instructor. On a normal year before the pandemic, Craner said, a bad day would have been five unfilled classrooms.

“We do have a larger substitute teacher pool than we did,” Craner said. “That being said, the size that (the pool) is would be sufficient for a normal year, or maybe this fall, but we’re seeing pretty significant numbers of staff members specifically classroom teachers who are out sick.”

“It’s a very challenging situation right now,” Craner said, “There is no one-size-fits-all. Different schools are experiencing different things.”

One thing that would make a difference would be keeping students home when they have symptoms.

“We’re really trying to keep our staff members in the building, and keep operations going, and keeping sick kids home can really help with that,” Craner said.

Jerome School District has seen an increase in cases this week. Last week there were 39 students with COVID-19; there were 58 student cases on Thursday. There were an additional 15 staff cases reported on Thursday.

Superintendent Pat Charlton said those numbers would need to double to about 3% positive before the district would consider transitioning to remote learning.

"For now, with about 1.5% positive, we're still in the green category," Charlton said, but he noted that staffing was tight.

"Substitutes are a short commodity in every school district, including Jerome," Charlton said. "We have barely just enough to get by. But if our number of people who are out from COVID stays about where it is now we can manage that. If it jumped up higher than that we'd be in a tough spot as well."

Charlton said that with as fast as the Omicron variant is spreading, preventive measures currently in place might not be as effective.

"Really we're hoping for the best, using the procedures we've been using as far as encouraging masks, sanitizing surfaces, social distancing to the extent possible, but really, with (omicron) it's more of hoping for the best than knowing you're going to prevent it."

Kimberly School District is also seeing an increase in confirmed cases, Superintendent Luke Schroeder said. So far, the numbers do not indicate a closure or switch to remote learning is necessary, but they continue to be alert for signs that school won't be able to continue in person.

“We will have school, unless we can’t have school because we don’t have staffing," Schroeder said. He added that it’s not just healthy teachers, but healthy the support personnel like bus drivers and cafeteria workers that determine whether the schools will be able to maintain in-person learning.

“As we speak, we do not feel we are at the point where we even need to start talking about closing,” Schroeder said. “But that could also change in a hurry as well.”

Schroeder said they are getting most of their positions covered at this point.

In Kimberly, the previous record number of cases was 14 from last week. This week the number of cases has jumped to a record 30. Student attendance has only dropped slightly to between 89 and 90%, while the average attendance for the year has been about 94%.

“It’s definitely impacting us, we have a number of positive COVID cases, we’re seeing a high level of people being out sick, but we’re not to the point where we feel we need to shut down.”