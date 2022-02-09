UPDATE: Juvenile charged in school threats

BUHL — Police say a male juvenile has been charged with threatening violence on school grounds after a social media post prompted lockdowns and school closures in multiple districts.

The threat was first reported at Buhl High School at about noon Tuesday. All Buhl schools were placed on lockdown that day and were closed Wednesday.

The post was from a Buhl High student who created a Snapchat account in another student's name and posted several threatening messages targeting multiple schools, according to a statement released Wednesday morning by the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office.

The first threat was reported by a student to a teacher, who notified administration, which quickly notified police and placed the schools on lockdown.

"Multiple agencies responded to search and clear the schools, and ensure the student’s safety," sheriff's office spokesperson Lori Stewart said in the statement.

The emergency response and investigation included Buhl Police, Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office, Filer Police Department, Idaho State Police, Twin Falls Police Department, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the FBI, Buhl Fire Department and Magic Valley Paramedics, Stewart said.

Late Tuesday evening, a similar threat was made to "shoot up" West Minico Middle School, Minidoka County Sheriff Dave Pinther said.

Minidoka County School District decided to cancel classes throughout the district Wednesday and have students work online.

Pinther said although the threat remains under investigation, there is information that leads them to believe the original threat “was hijacked” and repeated at the other schools.

“But, we don’t know that for sure yet,” he said Wednesday morning.

The Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office is working on the case in conjunction with the Buhl Police Department and Cassia County Sheriff’s Office.

A student told a school resource officer about the threat and it was forwarded to the sheriff’s office.

Pinther said the sheriff’s office has officers at each Minidoka County school while the investigation continues.

