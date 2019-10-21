{{featured_button_text}}
State of the College

President Jeff Fox applauds the staff during the State of the College address Aug. 12 at CSI in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — The president of the College of Southern Idaho will step down at the end of the school year.

CSI President Jeff Fox announced plans to retire in June 2020 in a letter to faculty and staff obtained Monday by the Times-News. Fox has worked at CSI for more than 32 years and became president in 2013. 

In the letter, Fox says he will continue to give the college his "full measure" and the early announcement is to provide the Board of Trustees ample time to conduct a comprehensive national search for the next president.

"You all represent the amazing heart of this college. You serve the students and the community as a dedicated team, and I am thankful and proud to have worked with you at various levels for over three decades," Fox wrote in his letter to faculty and staff. "I know, and I hope you do as well, that CSI has been and always will be the place where miracles happen, the place where we spark transformation and hope for our students and for each other."

Fox confirmed his retirement with the Times-News and said he is looking forward to handing off the baton to a new generation of school leadership.

“It just feels about time,” he said. “There’s no reason that’s compelling me to leave other than I’m sensing now is a good time to transition to the next president.”

It was an honor to work with faculty and staff to develop a school system that is responsive to the community and provides a quality education for all students, Fox said.

“I’m proud of the fact that we’re a community college,” he said. “To the degree that I’m successful is because I work with amazing people who share a vision and an energy to move things forward. It’s really been my honor to be part of this institution for as long as I have.”

Fox said he enjoyed coming to work every day and is grateful for the opportunity to work in “such an important place.”

“It seems like I started yesterday,” he said. “My presence here is a blip in time. The college is what counts, and the work the college does is what counts.”

The CSI Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet 4 p.m. Monday in Taylor 276. The board will be presented with an action item to enter a contract with the Association of Community College Trustees to begin the search for the next president, according to the agenda.

Fox retires letter

College of Southern Idaho President Jeff Fox announces his retirement at the end of the school year in a letter to faculty and staff. 

