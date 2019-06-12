HAILEY — Trustees voted to censure Rob Clayton and strip him of his position as chairman of the Blaine County School District.
A Wednesday morning statement from the district cites "several violations of the BCSD Board of Trustees Code of Ethics from January 2019 to early May 2019."
The district updated their website Wednesday to show Ellen Mandeville as the board chair. Clayton remains on the board but will no longer be the chair.
"I am sure he will continue to be an advocate for all students at the Board table and am looking forward to continuing to work with him," embattled Superintendent GwenCarol Holmes said in the release.
Trustees held two votes: one to censure Clayton and one to remove him from his position as chairman. Both votes passed 3-2.
The vote followed a private executive session at the end of a four hour board meeting where trustees were presented with a petition to remove Holmes as superintendent.
