University presidents tie tuition freeze to higher ed budget

Last March, House conservatives killed two versions of the 2020-21 higher education budget on the floor, complaining that the spending plan was bloated, and saying universities were squandering money on divisive and unnecessary diversity and inclusion programs. A third version of a higher ed budget finally passed the House and sailed through the Senate unanimously.

But if anything, the balance of power in the House shifted even further to the right in the 2020 elections, meaning a higher education budget could face even more turbulence on the House floor.

Little’s proposal would put $315.2 million of general fund tax dollars into higher ed next year. That’s an $8.2 million increase over the higher ed budget that ultimately passed in 2020.

In December 2019 — before the 2020 Legislature battled over higher education spending, and before the coronavirus pandemic played havoc with college and university budgets and enrollment — the state’s four-year institutions agreed to freeze in-state undergraduate tuition and fees. It was the first time the universities froze tuition in at least 40 years.

That one-year freeze is in effect for the current school year.