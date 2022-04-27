Underdog wizards hit the stage in 'Puffs'

JEROME — “Puffs,” a play that takes a look at what it’s like to be a minor character in someone else’s story, opens this week at Jerome High School.

Featuring the creative efforts of more than 35 student actors, stage hands and production techs, Jerome High School drama students are putting many moving pieces in place for “Puffs — or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic,” which can be seen at four shows through Saturday night.

“Puffs” puts the spotlight on a group of students who belong to one of four houses at a school of magic, none of whom are destined to be heroes. While other characters from Brave house struggle against students from Snake house, and a certain famous boy-wizard does battle with monsters and certain nameless evil wizards, the Puffs struggle to experience life on their terms.

Mireya Soto is a senior at Jerome High School, and has been on the advanced drama team throughout high school, although this is her first year being involved in the mainstage productions. Soto said the Puffs are a group of kids who are not the heroes, not the villains, but caught somewhere in between.

“The Puffs are the underdogs of the Certain Wizard School story,” Soto said, careful not to call it Hogwarts. “Everyone is the main character in their own story, and they all deserve to be heard and seen. And that’s what the Puffs production is showing, is that even if you don’t feel like it, you’re important, and you have a family, and you deserve to be seen.”

Soto plays the character Megan Jones, a Puff with a darker edge, who feels less than puffy, and suspects she would be better suited to the Snake house.

“This character, specifically, she feels she’s on the outside in the beginning,” Soto said. “And then she learns that this is her family, and I can relate to her a lot in that way. Finding and accepting who your family is, and how they’re there for you and always there to support you.”

Senior Jase Van Houten plays the part of Wayne Hopkins, one of the main protagonists. He said that, although Wayne doesn’t become a hero in the traditional sense, after going through seven years with the school, he becomes whom he was meant to be.

“He goes through a lot,” Van Houten said. “He starts out as a nerd, and he goes and he starts to learn magic, he meets a ton of new friends who help guide him.”

But Wayne experiences some pretty big setbacks, related to the dangerous events that take place at the school (no spoilers), and in overcoming those setbacks, Wayne becomes better with the help of his friends.

“Eventually I think he realizes that he is a hero,” Van Houten said. “Maybe not in the sense of like Harry Potter, but maybe to himself and to his friends, he is a hero.”

Van Houten has been in productions at JHS since he was a freshman. He said the experience of putting together a show each semester is like building a special family each time.

“This is an amazing cast. I love working with each and every one of them,” Van Houten said. “Some of them I’ve known for a while, and some of them I’ve just gotten to know through this play. I feel like each cast becomes like its own family in a sense, and that’s really special to me.”

Drama teacher Patrick Rexroat, now in his ninth year running shows at Jerome High School, chose “Puffs” for the spring mainstage show because he wanted to do a play that the kids would like, and that they would enjoy and connect with.

“I know I’ve got some big (Harry) Potter fans in the cast,” Rexroat said. “I’ve got some kids who also don’t like Potter at all. It’s a good play for both of those groups of fans, or anti-fans.”

With over 30 students participating in the production, Rexroat said there were lots of good roles, and lots of good opportunity for character performances. Many actors play multiple characters as well, with fast costume changes, lots of wigs, and a good helping of hijinks.

“If you’re a fan of the Harry Potter series, there’s a lot of jokes that you’ll get, a lot of great references, a lot of poking fun at that story,” Rexroat said. “And even if you’re not a fan, it’s still a funny story, and still a great underdog story.”

