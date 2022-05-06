U.S. News and World Report: Idaho’s top high schools are a blend of charters, traditional schools

U.S. News and World Report‘s latest ranking of Idaho’s top public high schools is a mix of charters and traditional schools concentrated largely in the Treasure Valley.
Five of the state’s Top 10 schools are charters, one is a magnet school and the rest are traditional high schools, according to the rankings, released last week.
Six of the Top 10 schools are located in the Treasure Valley.
This year’s Top 10 include as follows:
- North Star Charter School, Eagle
- Coeur d’Alene Charter Academy
- Renaissance High School, a Meridian magnet school
- Sage International School, a Boise charter school
- McCall-Donnelly High School, McCall
- Thomas Jefferson Charter, Caldwell
- Boise High School
- Timberline High School, Boise
- Xavier Charter School, Twin Falls
- Century High School, Pocatello
Idaho’s Top 10 resembles U.S. News’ 2022 national rankings — with charters and magnet high schools also accounting for six of the Top 10.
North Star Charter had this year’s highest national ranking in Idaho, at No. 88.
U.S. News based the rankings on a mix of college readiness outcomes, graduation rates and state testing proficiency, including for traditionally underserved students.