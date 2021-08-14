Twin Falls to use federal funds for student counseling service

The ARP money is a one-time thing. The district doesn’t yet know if, or how, it will pay for the service longterm, Craner said. Regardless, officials decided to invest in the service even as they’re still plotting a path forward.

“We’re really excited to provide a resource, even if it’s just in the short term for our students. Obviously something like this could have a really big lasting impact for our whole community as the children coming through our system become better prepared to cope with the stressors in their lives,” Craner said. “It’s a prime time to see what we can do now, and hopefully we’ll be able to figure out a way to do it in the future.”

Students and families can access five free counseling sessions per challenge that they’re working through. That means a student could access free counseling to work through anxiety, then return for more help if they later had a death in the family, for example, or another life challenge. The service goes live on September 1.

“We don’t really know how many students will utilize it, but we hope as many as need it,” Craner said.