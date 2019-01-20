TWIN FALLS — It’s a tradition for Twin Falls fourth-graders to visit the Idaho State Capitol in Boise, but one school is trying something different.
Pillar Falls Elementary School is the only elementary campus in the Twin Falls School District that isn’t going to the Capitol this school year. Instead, educators are taking fourth-graders on three separate field trips they say better fit with content standards — specifically about early settlement in Idaho.
“The fourth-grade team was really working on making sure their field trips were more educationally based,” Twin Falls School District spokeswoman Eva Craner said, and more relevant to what students are learning.
It’s not uncommon for schools to pursue different field trips instead of going to the Capitol, Craner said. It’s a trial year, she added, and Pillar Falls educators will evaluate at the end of this school year how things went.
Pillar Falls Elementary, which opened in 2016, took fourth-graders to the Capitol the last two years. Teachers wanted different field trips this year and brought a proposal to school principal Nancy Murphy.
“Their concern was meeting the learning objectives for fourth-grade,” Murphy said, and they felt the new field trips align better with content standards.
Instead of going to Boise, Pillar Falls fourth-graders are going on three field trips: to a “Wagon’s Ho” day later this month in Twin Falls, to Rock Creek Station and Stricker Homesite in Hansen, and to Three Island Crossing State Park in Glenns Ferry this spring.
“When the teachers approached me about changing their trips, they were excited about this opportunity because they felt these were activities and experiences that weren’t available to families,” Murphy said.
A few Twin Falls schools are going to a “Wagons Ho” event — organized by an outside group — at the Fleur De Lis Ranch. The event will include activities such as cooking food using a Dutch oven and “more traditional things that early settlers did,” Murphy said.
Content standards for fourth-grade include learning about the role of migration and immigration in the development of the United States, the role of American Indians, understanding different cultural groups, western expansion, and geography and settlement patterns in Idaho.
The trip to the Capitol fit in well with a standard that focuses on understanding the foundation and principles of American political system, Murphy said, as well as how laws are made and enforced, and the basic functions of state and local governments.
But one-third or fewer of the fourth-grade social studies standards are about government, Craner said, adding field trips that focus on early settlement in Idaho make sense.
Pillar Falls parents were informed of the decision to change fourth-grade field trips.
The decision to forgo a Boise trip wasn’t due to finances, Murphy said, adding there’s lots of parental support at Pillar Falls Elementary.
For some schools, though, things have changed a lot over the years with the ability to fund school activities like field trips.
In the 2015 case, a judge ruled the West Ada School District in Meridian failed to provide a free education to Russell Joki’s grandchildren because it charged fees for certain classes. Fourth District Judge Richard Greenwood agreed with Joki that fees are unconstitutional. Many schools voluntarily eliminated fees a couple of years ago to avoid possible legal action.
The Twin Falls School District doesn’t charge classroom or registration fees for field trips. But teachers are allowed to ask for donations and many parents — and Parent Teacher Associations — step up to fill in the gap.
