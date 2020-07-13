Twin Falls schools unveil plan to reopen school in fall

TWIN FALLS — Students will likely attend classes in-person in Twin Falls this year, but how often depends on the degree of COVID-19’s continued presence in the area.
Board members got a first look at the plan to return to school at Monday night’s board meeting. The plan was developed by the district’s Healthy Education and Learning (HEAL) Task Force, which included board members, administrators, teachers, parents and health officials.
The plan outlines four different levels of district operation based on the level of COVID-19 spread in the community. It also outlines how schools will deal with confirmed cases of COVID within district buildings, cleaning procedures, food service precautions, and ways the district can mitigate situations where schools would need to close for an extended period of time
Work groups are also developing plans for delivering instruction in the different levels of operation, what training and resources will be needed by staff members, and how to support students who are not able to physically attend school.
Superintendent Brady Dickinson said the plan attempts to balance safety and educational opportunities for students.
“The priority has been how do we safely bring kids back,” Dickinson said. “I really appreciate the efforts that have gone into this to try and balance the needs of everybody, recognizing that until this pandemic passes, there’s going to be things we need to do to mitigate risk.”
A draft of the plan is available on the district’s website, and teachers, parents and students are encouraged to provide feedback.
The task force will continue to work on the plan and present a final version to board members at a future meeting.
Elementary programs director Teresa Jones said the plan is designed to be nimble and responsive.
“None of this is set in stone for the entire school year,” Jones said. “We’re going to have to continue to be flexible as we learn more and as things change.”
The first day of school is set for Aug. 19.
The district’s plan includes four levels of operation depending on the amount of community spread in the area as determined by South Central Public Health District.
With minimal or no community spread, the district will implement a semi-traditional, in-person schedule with varying degrees of restrictions meant to promote social distancing and other health protocols.
With moderate community spread, the district will shift to a hybrid schedule. Students will be split into groups and alternate between in-person and remote instruction in an attempt to limit contact. Other guidelines for in-person instruction will be imposed to maintain social distance.
With substantial community spread, the district will move to fully remote learning and all extracurricular events will be canceled.
Dickinson said if school started on Monday, the district would probably be in the second least restrictive level with a modified in-person schedule. The decision to move between levels will be carefully considered with input from health officials, he said.
“It is not the intent to move level to level on a daily basis,” he said. “It won’t be a surprise.”
During in-person instruction levels, masks are “highly recommended” and may be required for staff and students in certain classroom settings. Masks will be provided in every classroom.
Options for remote learning will be available for students who cannot or choose not to attend in-person instruction opportunities.
The plan also outlines how long classrooms and schools will close when students test positive, and how patrons will be notified of their exposure level.
“We want to make sure we’re open as much as we can, but we have to ensure that our staff is safe, we have to ensure our students are safe,” Dickinson said.
Other guidelines define how a wide variety of school day activities will be handled, including lunches, recess, busing, extracurricular activities, and special classes, like music.
COVID-19 cases have increased rapidly in Idaho since mid-June. Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 495 new cases Monday night, the second-most since the pandemic began. Most of the cases have been in the Treasure Valley, but the Magic Valley is still seeing new cases.
Two students in the district’s summer school program tested positive for COVID-19 in June.
Gov. Brad Little has pushed for schools to reopen this fall.
“We want our students back in school at the end of summer,” Little said last week at a press conference. “In the fall I expect Idaho schools to safely reopen for in-person education.”
Last week, the State Board of Education issued reopening guidelines for districts. The guidelines amount to nonbinding recommendations for local officials, rather than mandates. The state’s recommendations are similar to those developed in Twin Falls, with different amounts of in-person instruction based on the presence of the virus in the community.
