Twin Falls schools unveil plan to reopen school in fall

TWIN FALLS — Students will likely attend classes in-person in Twin Falls this year, but how often depends on the degree of COVID-19’s continued presence in the area.

Board members got a first look at the plan to return to school at Monday night’s board meeting. The plan was developed by the district’s Healthy Education and Learning (HEAL) Task Force, which included board members, administrators, teachers, parents and health officials.

The plan outlines four different levels of district operation based on the level of COVID-19 spread in the community. It also outlines how schools will deal with confirmed cases of COVID within district buildings, cleaning procedures, food service precautions, and ways the district can mitigate situations where schools would need to close for an extended period of time

Work groups are also developing plans for delivering instruction in the different levels of operation, what training and resources will be needed by staff members, and how to support students who are not able to physically attend school.

Superintendent Brady Dickinson said the plan attempts to balance safety and educational opportunities for students.