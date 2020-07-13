Twin Falls schools to unveil reopening plan, set budget Monday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Administrators and trustees of Twin Falls School District will discuss plans to reopen school in the fall and set the budget for the upcoming year on Monday.

The board meeting will take place at 7 p.m. on Zoom. The agenda and information on how to access the meeting can be found on the district website, tfsd.org.

Twin Falls schools closed buildings down in March and learning shifted online through the end of the school year. In the meantime, the district created a Healthy Education and Learning (HEAL) Task Force to develop a plan to deliver instruction during the 2020-21 school year. That task force will present a draft of its plan at Monday’s meeting.

Last week, the State Board of Education issued its guidance for how districts should reopen schools, and Gov. Brad Little said he expected students to return to school come fall.

Board members will also take action on the proposed 2020-21 budget, and an amended 2019-20 budget.

A presentation will also be given on the district’s financial situation, specifically the district’s bond accounts and property tax levy collection.

