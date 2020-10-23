Twin Falls schools to keep hybrid online and in-person classes as COVID spreads in community

Schools stay open. But what about board meetings?

Almost no one shows up to most government meetings.

But many parents have wanted to attend Twin Falls School District board meetings as the pandemic creates scheduling challenges and major childcare dilemmas for families.

The board has asked people to wear masks and socially distance when attending its meetings, and has provided masks for those who don't bring their own. But some parents have ignored those requests.

So far, board members haven't attempted to forcefully remove guests who refuse to wear masks and socially distance. With the Magic Valley's COVID-19 situation looking increasingly bleak however, some trustees said allowing people to ignore recommendations and requests and gather tightly, indoors, in large groups, seems irresponsible.

At Friday morning's virtual emergency meeting, board trustees Jonathan Lord and Jayson Lloyd both said they preferred to meet virtually while Twin Falls is experiencing critical levels of community COVID-19 spread and local hospitals are overwhelmed with patients. Board chair Bryan Matsuoka noted that he has already been attending meetings virtually because of his concerns.

But even though a significant number of parents are refusing to wear masks and socially distance at in-person meetings, the board will continue to provide a physical meeting place, probably because they have to.

Early on in the pandemic, Gov. Brad Little allowed governments to move to fully virtual meetings. Even though Idaho's COVID-19 situation is dramatically more severe now than it was during the spring and summer, the option to hold fully virtual meetings has been taken away.

At the same time, the South Central Public Health District Board on Wednesday voted to restrict in-person, indoor gatherings to 50 people or fewer. That applies to all communities throughout the Magic Valley. There are exceptions written into the health board's order, including exceptions for schools, so it's not yet entirely clear how the restrictions would affect a school board meeting.