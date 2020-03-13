Twin Falls schools to eliminate 22 staff positions to make up $1.4 million budget shortfall

A committee formed to develop next year’s budget with respect to the shortfall established two primary goals.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The first is to create a balanced budget that does not rely on $650,000 from an emergency levy — tax money the district can collect if enrollment increases. Dickinson said Twin Falls has historically used the levy but student growth has slowed recently.

“We feel it’s more responsible to not have that in our budget and use it if we do qualify,” he said.

The second goal is to finish the 2021 school year with a $1.1 million carryover fund, and continue to add $300,000 every year until the fund reaches about $3 million, or 5% of the full budget.

In addition to reductions for classified staff, several areas of the budget will be reduced to achieve those goals.

District office administrators will be furloughed for five days next year, meaning they will not work or receive pay. Administrators not receive a yearly salary increase. Two other building administrator positions will be eliminated.

The district is also considering eliminating two building administrator positions. A cushion is needed to ensure good financial standings since budgets exist as projections and can fluctuate throughout the year, Dickinson said.