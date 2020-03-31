Twin Falls schools staff member positive for COVID-19

TWIN FALLS— A staff member at Canyon Ridge High School has tested positive for COVID-19.
Twin Falls School District made the announcement Tuesday in an email to families and staff.
"The staff member did not develop symptoms until after school had been closed on Friday, March 13," the statement says. "Because of this, there is very little risk that students were exposed to the coronavirus."
On March 15, the district announced a soft closure of schools that lasted through the end of spring break on March 30. The State Board of Education later announced all Idaho schools would close through April 20. Classes in Twin Falls were held remotely for the first time on Monday.
While students have not attended class in-person since March 13, families visited district buildings on Monday to checkout digital learning devices. About 2,050 Chromebooks were distributed districtwide. Additionally, nearly 1,500 students were through a free meal service. The district's statement says Canyon Ridge was "thoroughly cleaned and disinfected" prior to students and staff returning for Monday's checkout.
South Central Public Health District will be reaching out to any staff members who had close contact with the patient during periods of possible of exposure.
"Simply being in the same building with someone who is symptomatic would not have put all staff members and students at a high risk of contracting COVID-19," the statement says. "However, we encourage anyone, regardless of possible exposure, to self-isolate if they have symptoms."
The health district reports 198 cases of the virus in the Magic Valley, including five in Twin Falls County.
