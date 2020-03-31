Twin Falls schools staff member positive for COVID-19

TWIN FALLS— A staff member at Canyon Ridge High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

Twin Falls School District made the announcement Tuesday in an email to families and staff.

"The staff member did not develop symptoms until after school had been closed on Friday, March 13," the statement says. "Because of this, there is very little risk that students were exposed to the coronavirus."

On March 15, the district announced a soft closure of schools that lasted through the end of spring break on March 30. The State Board of Education later announced all Idaho schools would close through April 20. Classes in Twin Falls were held remotely for the first time on Monday.

