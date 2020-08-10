Twin Falls schools set to open with traditional in-person schedule

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Students, parents and staff in Twin Falls schools should prepare to return to class full-time next week.

Twin Falls School District Board of Trustees unanimously approved Monday returning to school in the level of operation that corresponds with the county’s risk level. South Central Public Health District has not yet released the risk level for Twin Falls County, but Superintendent Brady Dickinson said he spoke with health officials Monday morning who told him the county is in the “yellow” risk designation.

“We’re going to tell our staff to prepare to open up in yellow at this point,” Dickinson told the board.