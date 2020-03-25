Twin Falls schools release distance learning plan as State Board orders schools closed

A free meal service program will begin Monday to feed children ages 1 to 18 at six locations: Bickel, Harrison, Lincoln, Morningside, Oregon Trail and Perrine. Meals will be served from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Breakfast and lunch will be given at the same time and food must be taken off-site. Parents may buy meals as well.

Administrators are also working with the state to develop a childcare plan for parents who work as critical service providers, such as nurses and first responders. Dickinson said they do not have the resources to provide childcare to everyone in the district.

With its decision, the State Board is asking all Idaho school districts to deliver learning materials from a distance, develop a plan for special education, and provide food services for underserved populations. Other Magic Valley districts are in the process of making those plans. Some school boards are holding emergency meetings this week, including in Blaine County, where 36 cases of the virus have been confirmed by South Central Public Health District.

The State Board also chose to waive certain graduation requirements, including ISAT testing, senior projects, and college entrance exams.

Board President Debbie Critchfield wrote in a statement the decision will allow districts to focus on priority services.

“Today’s Board action is a first step towards alleviating some of the pressure our districts are experiencing,” Critchfield said. “Local administrators and boards are working around the clock to manage this crisis. They are dealing with a lot and we don’t want them to worry about state rules.”

