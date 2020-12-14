Twin Falls schools opting for additional in-person days following winter break

TWIN FALLS — Following their winter break, students within the Twin Falls School District will begin attending in-person classes four days a week.
After months of operating on a hybrid schedule, where students alternated between attending classes in person and online, the district’s school board unanimously voted in favor of transitioning to a new calendar during its meeting on Monday night.
Under this new schedule, which begins on Jan. 4, students in every grade will attend class in person on Tuesday through Friday, leaving Monday as a distance learning day. This provides teachers with time to prepare assignments and other materials for students who are out of class due to being sick or quarantined.
District Superintendent Brady Dickinson said he recommended the board consider this change after learning of new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
During a Nov. 19 press conference, CDC Director Robert Redfield said the agency has not found evidence of high transmission rates of COVID-19 within schools. Redfield said most of the in-school COVID-19 infections that the agency has evaluated were acquired in households or in the community, rather than in the classroom.
“The truth is for kids K-12, one of the safest places they can be, from our perspective, is to remain in school,” Redfield said during the press conference.
These statements align with what officials have seen locally. Dickinson said through the district’s own contact tracing efforts, it has found that a vast majority of the more than 200 students and staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the academic year contracted the virus from outside of schools.
Brianna Bodily, spokesperson for the South Central Public Health District, said the agency supports the school district’s decision to move to four days of in-person classes as long as it continues enforcing mitigation strategies, such as mask-wearing and social distancing.
Since July, of the people who health district officials have spoken with through their contact tracing efforts, only about 5 percent reported contracting the virus in school, compared to 54 percent who reported acquiring the virus in a household, Bodily said.
“There’s a lack of evidence to suggest closing schools would decrease rates among community spread,” Bodily said.
If that changes and schools experience uncontrolled spread of the virus after the new schedule begins, Dickinson said the district would step in to temporarily close a school or modify its schedule. But those decisions would be determined on a school-by-school basis, rather than enforced districtwide.
“We’ll be watching it closely so that if we do see it, we’re able to react,” Dickinson said.
During the meeting on Monday night, numerous parents called on the district to go a few steps further and return to a normal schedule of five in-person days.
Some parents said their students’ grades have suffered from losing in-person class time. Other speakers pointed out the emotional toll being away from school and friends has had on some students.
“It’s not COVID that’s driving children into depression,” speaker Shane Klaas said. “It is decisions by boards like this one to my right.”
Klass has organized rallies recently in Twin Falls against COVID-19 protocols, including against a city mask-wearing ordinance.
David Palmer, a teacher at South Hills Middle School and the co-president of the Twin Falls Education Association, told the board that the association is grateful the community is recognizing the mental and emotional concerns facing students. He said that the district, like many throughout the state, needs additional counselors and other resources to help students.
Palmer also asked the board to move forward with a plan that prioritizes safety and flexibility.
Prior to the board meeting, Palmer told the Times-News that after surveying teachers within the district, he found they were evenly split on the new schedule.
Some teachers are comforted by the CDC’s stance that there is no evidence of high COVID-19 transmission rates within schools. While other teachers are worried that the only reason there has not been significant spread in local schools is because of the hybrid schedule that has been in place.
Despite these different viewpoints, Palmer said a majority of teachers agreed that in-person are better than online classes when it comes to a student’s education.
“We want to make sure what we do is driven by data and done with the best interest of students and staff in mind,” Palmer said.
