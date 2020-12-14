Twin Falls schools opting for additional in-person days following winter break

These statements align with what officials have seen locally. Dickinson said through the district’s own contact tracing efforts, it has found that a vast majority of the more than 200 students and staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the academic year contracted the virus from outside of schools.

Brianna Bodily, spokesperson for the South Central Public Health District, said the agency supports the school district’s decision to move to four days of in-person classes as long as it continues enforcing mitigation strategies, such as mask-wearing and social distancing.

Since July, of the people who health district officials have spoken with through their contact tracing efforts, only about 5 percent reported contracting the virus in school, compared to 54 percent who reported acquiring the virus in a household, Bodily said.

“There’s a lack of evidence to suggest closing schools would decrease rates among community spread,” Bodily said.

If that changes and schools experience uncontrolled spread of the virus after the new schedule begins, Dickinson said the district would step in to temporarily close a school or modify its schedule. But those decisions would be determined on a school-by-school basis, rather than enforced districtwide.

