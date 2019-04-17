Enrollment projections

Here’s a look at how many students are expected at Twin Falls School District campuses next school year, 2019-20. Projections don’t account for new students who may move into the area and will be new to the school district.

Elementary schools

I.B. Perrine Elementary School: 580 (+17 students)

Oregon Trail Elementary School: 619 (+7 students)

Harrison Elementary School: 418 (+5 students)

Lincoln Elementary School: 492 (+2 students)

Morningside Elementary School: 418 (-4 students)

Bickel Elementary School: 245 (-12 students)

Rock Creek Elementary School: 667 (-13 students)

Pillar Falls Elementary School: 578 (-23 students)

Sawtooth Elementary School: 500 (-26 students)

Middle schools

Robert Stuart Middle School: (+13 student)

South Hills Middle School: (+26 students)

Vera C. O’Leary Middle School: (+32 students)

High schools

Canyon Ridge High School: 1,365 (+77 students)

Twin Falls High School: (+95 students)

*Information from the Twin Falls School District doesn’t include enrollment projections for two alternative schools — Bridge Academy and Magic Valley High School — as well as preschool students at Harrison and Pillar Falls elementary schools.