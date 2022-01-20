Twin Falls schools close Friday because of staffing shortage

TWIN FALLS — Schools in the Twin Falls School District will be closed Friday as the district struggles to staff classrooms.

Buhl High School also closed for the same reason Wednesday and remains closed until Friday, however other schools in that district remain open and high school students are supposed to be doing remote learning during the closure.

The Twin Falls School District said staff will still report to school Friday and use the time to prepare for the coming week. The district will also adjust school schedules for Monday, Jan. 24 and Monday, Jan. 31. Students will be released early those days to give staff more time to work without students.

"The additional time will be used by staff to provide materials for students who are out sick and to prepare for coverage of absent staff," the district said in a message to parents Thursday.

