 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

Twin Falls schools close Friday because of staffing shortage

  • 0
It's not just teaching positions in short supply

Amelia Johnson, paraeducator, helps second-grader Beckam Eggertsen in class Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Sawtooth Elementary School in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — Schools in the Twin Falls School District will be closed Friday as the district struggles to staff classrooms.

Buhl High School also closed for the same reason Wednesday and remains closed until Friday, however other schools in that district remain open and high school students are supposed to be doing remote learning during the closure.

The Twin Falls School District said staff will still report to school Friday and use the time to prepare for the coming week. The district will also adjust school schedules for Monday, Jan. 24 and Monday, Jan. 31. Students will be released early those days to give staff more time to work without students.

"The additional time will be used by staff to provide materials for students who are out sick and to prepare for coverage of absent staff," the district said in a message to parents Thursday.

Return to Magicvalley.com for more on this breaking story.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dietrich rallies around hospitalized coach

Dietrich rallies around hospitalized coach

Charley Astle set up a GoFundMe to help pay for therapy and additional expenses Rick Astle's family might face. Within 24 hours the community helped the family reach their initial goal of $5,000.

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID: HOSPITALIZATIONS AT ALL TIME HIGH

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News