Twin Falls schools approve reopening plan, require masks for all students and teachers

Logan Hudson, public health division director for the health district, told the board that masks are the most effective way to keep students and staff safe, and without them, the only option would be to stay home.

“We have very few tools to fight this thing and masks is one of them,” Hudson said.

Trustee Heidi Casdorph said she doesn’t like masks and questioned their efficacy, but said they should try anything to keep students safe.

Chairman Bryan Matsuoka said safety is always the district’s top priority.

“It’s very difficult, if not impossible, to have students of any age at a capacity where they can learn if they don’t feel safe,” Matsuoka said. “I think if and when we are going to error, we are going to error on the side of safety.”

Exceptions to the mask requirement include while eating breakfast or lunch, during recess, and when otherwise designated by school administrators. Breaks will be given every hour for students to take off their masks while staying 6 feet apart. Masks will be available for all staff and students, and face shields may be available upon request.