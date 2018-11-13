TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls School District is planning for the March 2019 election — whether to go to voters seeking renewal of a supplemental levy to help pay for operating expenses.
An approximately 20-member school district budget advisory committee, which includes parents and community members, recommends seeking more money.
Currently, the school district has a two-year, $4.25 million annual supplemental levy in place. The committee is recommending a two-year, $5 million annual measure.
Twin Falls school trustees heard information during a Monday night meeting, but didn’t make a decision. Trustees Paul McClintock and Bryan Matsuoka were absent.
If the school district decides to move forward with seeking more money, the additional $750,000 would be used to address three major needs: school security, curriculum needs and an increase to the general fund balance.
The school district spends about $500,000 yearly on security personnel, which includes school resource officers and unarmed security aides. That’s a significant investment, Superintendent Brady Dickinson said. “We want to continue to improve security in the district.”
As for curriculum updates, “it needs to be done at a more rapid pace,” Dickinson said. The district is working now on updating its 12-year-old science curriculum.
During their meeting, trustees also:
- Approved a 2017-18 audit report.
A yearly audit is required by Idaho Code, and it’s important because it ensures accuracy and transparency in the school district’s accounting practices, Dickinson said.
The school district did a great job on all fronts, said auditor Benjamin Ware from Ware & Associates.
The district had about $57 million in general fund revenue and nearly $58 million in expenses. That left a $634,727 deficiency, Ware said.
The district has about $2 million in general fund balance. That’s the equivalent of 13 days of operating expenses — down from 17 days last year.
“You see the trend of the bigger schools doing that,” Ware said, but he’d like to see fund balance cover four or five months’ worth of operating expenses.
- Heard an update on a 10-year plant facilities levy for building projects.
In March, Twin Falls voters approved a 10-year, $4.75 million measure. The school board will hear a presentation in January 2019 with a timeline for projects that will be paid for using the bond.
“The district has done a great job over the years of maintaining our older buildings,” Bowman said, but added it’s time to put significant dollars into the buildings to address needs and improve safety.
One of the biggest priorities is creating security vestibules in the front entrance of school campuses over the next several years, with the exception of the two new elementary schools that opened in 2016, Rock Creek and Pillar Falls, that already have them. The design would force visitors to come into the school office to check in.
Hummel Architects has created rough design plans and STARR Corp. will work on putting together cost estimates by the end of November.
Some of the vestibules will be “pretty basic and simple to do,” director of operations Ryan Bowman said, but a few will be a lot more extensive projects.
Some of the projects could begin as early as this spring or summer, Bowman said. “The community has asked for more safety within our schools, so that’s something we’re going to do.”
- Recognized employees of the month: counselor Amy Rothweiler and PLATO coordinator Brittney Huntsman at Magic Valley High School, and speech language pathologist Shelly Botch and lead community-based rehabilitation specialist Christina Pierre from school district support services.
- Recognized Canyon Ridge High School’s cross-country team for being fall 2018 4A academic state champions. Team members have a collective 4.0 GPA.
- Approved a senior class trip for Twin Falls High School to Los Angeles. The trip will include stops in Venice Beach and at Disneyland grad night.
