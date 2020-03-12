You are the owner of this article.
Twin Falls School District to limit crowds, change parent conferences to prevent spread of coronavirus
Growing enrollment

Children play tetherball during recess Nov. 28, 2017, at Pillar Falls Elementary School in Twin Falls.

TWIN FALLS — Parent-teacher conferences will take place over the phone and crowds will be limited as Twin Falls schools work to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. 

Twin Falls School District announced a series of precautions that will be adopted immediately in an email to parents and staff on Thursday.

"Other restrictions and precautions may be implemented when cases are identified in Idaho based on recommendations from the Governor and South Central Public Health District," the statement says. "We are also in the process of identifying strategies for distance learning should we have the need to close school."

No cases of the disease have been confirmed in Idaho. 

The district is halting indoor gatherings in confined areas (gyms, auditoriums, cafeterias, etc.) of more than 250 people at any time in any district building, including school and community events. 

"This may require schools to stagger lunches, cancel assemblies, postpone events, etc.," the statement says. 

Additionally, all parent-teacher conferences will take place over the phone and there will be no face-to-face conferences. Out of state travel for students and staff — such as senior trips, conferences, field trips, etc. — is suspended until further notice. The suspension may be extended to out of district travel in the future. 

The district is also suspending attendance policies related to credits, finals, awards, etc., though student absences must still be verified. 

Outdoor activities will continue until further notice. 

Staff or students with symptoms of the illness will need to be cleared by medical personnel before returning to school.

