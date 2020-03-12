Twin Falls School District to limit crowds, change parent conferences to prevent spread of coronavirus

TWIN FALLS — Parent-teacher conferences will take place over the phone and crowds will be limited as Twin Falls schools work to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

Twin Falls School District announced a series of precautions that will be adopted immediately in an email to parents and staff on Thursday.

"Other restrictions and precautions may be implemented when cases are identified in Idaho based on recommendations from the Governor and South Central Public Health District," the statement says. "We are also in the process of identifying strategies for distance learning should we have the need to close school."

No cases of the disease have been confirmed in Idaho.

The district is halting indoor gatherings in confined areas (gyms, auditoriums, cafeterias, etc.) of more than 250 people at any time in any district building, including school and community events.

"This may require schools to stagger lunches, cancel assemblies, postpone events, etc.," the statement says.