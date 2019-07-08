TWIN FALLS — A school board trustee gave up his post at Monday's board meeting.
Twin Falls School District Trustee Todd Hubbard resigned from his position representing Zone 3.
Hubbard, who served on the board since 2017, stepped down after taking a new position that will require him to move out of the district, a statement from the district says.
"We greatly appreciate Todd's service to our community and our school district," Associate Superintendent Bill Brulotte wrote in the statement. "Todd is an outstanding example of how a school board member can support the education of our students."
The district will seek to fill the vacant position.
Applications are available at the district office and must be submitted to Clerk of the Board Michelle Lucas by Aug. 9. The board intends to fill the position by Aug. 12.
Those living in Zone 3, located in northwest Twin Falls, are eligible to apply. The position runs through 2021.
