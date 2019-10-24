{{featured_button_text}}
Twin Falls School District purchases downtown property

Trustees of Twin Falls School District approved spending $300,000 on a downtown building at a meeting Wednesday. The 5,380-square-foot building will be used for meeting space and support services.

 RYAN BLAKE, Times-News

TWIN FALLS — Some school district meetings will soon have an official location downtown.

Trustees approved purchasing the property at 160 Gooding St. W. for $300,000 at a Twin Falls School Board meeting Wednesday. The property is located directly behind the school district’s administrative offices in downtown Twin Falls.

The board met last week to discuss the acquisition.

Buying the building was not initially part of the district’s plans or budget, but the district saw a good chance to expand, said Superintendent Brady Dickinson.

“These buildings don’t become available very often,” Dickinson said. “In terms of buying a space that’s close to the district office, this is a unique opportunity.”

The 5,380-square-foot building contains space for a conference room. The district plans to host meetings there instead of at schools. Support services could move into the building eventually, which would allow the district to end its lease at the current support services site on Main Avenue.

Dickinson said the building was clean and the district could move in anytime, though they will transition slowly to use the space efficiently.

The building requires a $40,000 roof repair. The negotiated price of the building reflects the roofing needs, Dickinson said.

The appraised value of the property is $312,000, according to American Real Estate and Appraisal.

The project will be paid for with uncommitted money from the plant facilities levy. About $1,110,000 will remain in the uncommitted plant facilities budget following the purchase.

0
0
0
0
2

Tags

Load comments