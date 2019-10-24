TWIN FALLS — Some school district meetings will soon have an official location downtown.
Trustees approved purchasing the property at 160 Gooding St. W. for $300,000 at a Twin Falls School Board meeting Wednesday. The property is located directly behind the school district’s administrative offices in downtown Twin Falls.
The board met last week to discuss the acquisition.
Buying the building was not initially part of the district’s plans or budget, but the district saw a good chance to expand, said Superintendent Brady Dickinson.
“These buildings don’t become available very often,” Dickinson said. “In terms of buying a space that’s close to the district office, this is a unique opportunity.”
You have free articles remaining.
The 5,380-square-foot building contains space for a conference room. The district plans to host meetings there instead of at schools. Support services could move into the building eventually, which would allow the district to end its lease at the current support services site on Main Avenue.
Dickinson said the building was clean and the district could move in anytime, though they will transition slowly to use the space efficiently.
The building requires a $40,000 roof repair. The negotiated price of the building reflects the roofing needs, Dickinson said.
The appraised value of the property is $312,000, according to American Real Estate and Appraisal.
The project will be paid for with uncommitted money from the plant facilities levy. About $1,110,000 will remain in the uncommitted plant facilities budget following the purchase.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
So why is it that this is more of a priority than repairing the LEAKING ROOF AT CANYON RIDGE? CRHS is supposed to be the the gem of the district and they can't find the money to repair the roof for many years now yet they find the money for a new building that needs a new roof!!! There are other schools in the district that need new roofs too! Guess the Administrators only have priority for their needs...very sad that management prefers to have teachers and custodians running around placing buckets and mopping the floors when it rains and snows. By all means, ignore your responsibilities so you can have what you want and leave others at risk! Very sad! Deferred maintenance only costs more money later but it's just taxpayer money!
"... the district plans to hold meetings there instead of at schools..."; how inconvenient that a school district employee might actually have to plan accordingly and carry the necessary handful of papers to a meeting at a school that is already being paid for... an absolutely ridiculous acquisition!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.