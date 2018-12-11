TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls School District will seek renewal of a supplemental levy in March 2019, but will ask voters for more money.
The school board voted 4-0 Monday night to pursue a two-year, $5 million annual measure to help pay for basic operating expenses. Trustee Mary Barron was absent from the meeting.
Currently, the school district has a two-year, $4.25 million annual supplemental levy — which makes up about 10 percent of the school district’s operating budget — that expires in June.
An approximately 20-member school district budget advisory committee, which includes parents and community members, deliberated for about two months and recommended seeking more money.
If voters approve a new supplemental levy, the additional $750,000 annually would be used to address three major areas: school security, curriculum needs and an increase to the general fund balance.
Property owners would pay about $18 more per year for every $100,000 in taxable value.
“If the market value increases more rapidly, as it has in previous years, the tax per $100,000 would decrease,” the Twin Falls School District said in a statement Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.