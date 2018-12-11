Try 1 month for 99¢
First Year Teacher
Megan Greenwood helps students make a diagram of the earth's core Oct. 9 during her freshman earth science class at Twin Falls High School in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls School District will seek renewal of a supplemental levy in March 2019, but will ask voters for more money.

The school board voted 4-0 Monday night to pursue a two-year, $5 million annual measure to help pay for basic operating expenses. Trustee Mary Barron was absent from the meeting.

Currently, the school district has a two-year, $4.25 million annual supplemental levy — which makes up about 10 percent of the school district’s operating budget — that expires in June.

An approximately 20-member school district budget advisory committee, which includes parents and community members, deliberated for about two months and recommended seeking more money.

If voters approve a new supplemental levy, the additional $750,000 annually would be used to address three major areas: school security, curriculum needs and an increase to the general fund balance.

Property owners would pay about $18 more per year for every $100,000 in taxable value.

“If the market value increases more rapidly, as it has in previous years, the tax per $100,000 would decrease,” the Twin Falls School District said in a statement Tuesday.

