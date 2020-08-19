Twin Falls School District set for the first day of school

The level of operation is chosen based on the severity of the COVID-19 outbreak in the community as determined by South Central Public Health District’s risk assessment.

The plan also defines how schools will deal with confirmed cases, cleaning procedures, food service precautions, and ways to mitigate situations where schools would need to close for extended periods of time.

“While we have a robust plan in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 within our buildings, students often mix with others out in the community,” a recent email to parents said. “Because of this, it is unlikely that we will make it through the school year without cases in our 16 schools.”