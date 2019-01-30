TWIN FALLS — Just a week after a Sawtooth Elementary School fifth-grade student brought a prescription medication from home to school and offered it to classmates, a nearly identical incident happened Friday at South Hills Middle School.
A student brought a prescription medication to school and tried to share it with fellow students, Twin Falls School District spokeswoman Eva Craner wrote in a statement Wednesday to the Times-News.
At least one student ingested the medication, she said, and “a small number of students” were involved.
“School administrators were made aware of the situation and worked with local law enforcement to investigate,” Craner wrote in the statement. “The TFSD has a strict disciplinary policy which has been utilized to address this issue for any students involved.”
At South Hills Middle School, “our school resource officers, counselors, and administrators work as a team to provide education to students about drug use and its consequences,” Craner wrote. “This topic is also covered in health classes. We encourage parents to take part in the safety of their students and talk with their children about drug use.”
On Jan. 18, a Sawtooth Elementary School fifth-grade student brought a prescription medication to school and offered pills to classmates at recess — one of whom consumed the medicine.
Fewer than five students were involved and the school confirmed one student took the medication.
The Twin Falls School District has detailed policies about student medicines and administering medications during the school day. A form must be completed, signed by a physician and turned in for each medication a student is prescribed to take during the school day.
Medication must be in its original container and stored in a school’s office, except for emergency medications a student has been authorized to self-administer.
