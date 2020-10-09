Twin Falls School District moves to hybrid schedule due to high COVID-19 spread

Trustees approved a COVID-19 operating plan in the summer and based the level of school operation on the risk assessment guidelines from the health district.

The school district has been in the yellow operating level since the beginning of the school year, and followed a normal in-person schedule with added safety precautions meant to encourage social distancing and limit spread.

As of Wednesday evening, at least 61 staff members and students have tested positive for the virus.

Trustees and administrators expressed some concerns about the impact of the decision.

Trustee Jonathan Lord said that access to affordable child care is not equal across the board, and it may be difficult for parents to find supervision for their children during the day. He also noted that it will be hard to limit contact between students while out of school.

“If we have half our student population out every day of the week and they don’t have a good place to go and they start getting together, I’m not sure that’s the greatest thing we’re going to be promoting,” he said.

Superintendent Brady Dickinson said the orange schedule is particularly hard on teachers.