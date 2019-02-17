Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls School District invites the community to an informational meeting regarding the upcoming supplemental levy election. The meeting will be at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 in the O'Leary Middle School auditorium.

Dr. Brady Dickinson, superintendent of schools, will discuss the renewal of the levy and its impact on schools, students and taxpayers. This meeting is open to the public. There will be time for questions at the end of the evening.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments