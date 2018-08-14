TWIN FALLS — Lisa Honas is the new associate principal for Harrison and Rock Creek elementary schools.
The Twin Falls School District’s board of trustees approved the hire Aug. 6, the district said Monday in a statement.
Honas was a kindergarten teacher for nine years at Lincoln Elementary School. She was named the school district’s “teacher of the year” in 2015 by the Twin Falls School District Education Foundation.
She received a master’s degree in educational leadership in 2017 from the University of Idaho and a bachelor’s degree in elementary education in 2009 from Boise State University.
“I’m excited for this next step in my career,” Honas said in a statement. “The Twin Falls School District is such a supportive place to work and I look forward working with students in this new capacity.”
Honas will fill the position previously held by Cheri McKenzie, who will be Lincoln Elementary’s principal this school year.
