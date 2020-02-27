Twin Falls School District freezes spending due to $1.4 million budget shortfall

TWIN FALLS — Most spending in the Twin Falls School District will stop through June due to budget projections that came up about $1.4 million short.
Superintendent Brady Dickinson said the difference will be made up with some of the money set aside for periods of unexpected financial shortages. Additionally, the district will avoid going into the red with a general fund spending freeze on things that will have the least impact on students, like supplies, field trips and teacher conferences, he said.
“Generally speaking this time of year, most of the expenditures have already happened so people are starting to stock up for next year,” Dickinson said. “We’ll be pushing those expenses into the next budget year.”
Dickinson acknowledged some supplies, like lab materials, may still be needed and said the district will evaluate those purchases on a case-by-case basis.
The $1.4 million shortfall is the result of two separate budget problems.
The district received from the state $661,835.50 less than its original projection. Money from the state is distributed using a complicated formula based on the district's attendance and average teacher salary. About 1-2% fewer students than expected showed up to school in the first reporting period, and more teachers retired over the summer than expected, he said.
Trying to make those predictions makes budgeting difficult, and an enrollment-based model could prevent similar projection errors, Dickinson said.
“We know how many kids we have,” he said, “what we don’t know what their attendance rates will be year to year.”
Dicksinson said the attendance dip only affected some schools and administrators are still trying to understand the cause.
“We still have good attendance, but every percentage point matters,” he said.
The budget also under projected by $734,584 the costs of classified employees, such as custodians and secretaries.
The district set the budget last spring was based on the number of classified staff it had at the time, but did not account for open positions, Dickinson said.
“It’s a good problem because (we) filled all our positions,” he said, “but it put us over.”
Dickinson said other funds in the district remain healthy, such as money set aside for literacy programs and bond repayment. A committee was formed to start planning for next year’s budget with respect to the changes, he said.
“I don’t want people to walk away from this thinking the district is in bad shape financially.”