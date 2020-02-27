Twin Falls School District freezes spending due to $1.4 million budget shortfall

TWIN FALLS — Most spending in the Twin Falls School District will stop through June due to budget projections that came up about $1.4 million short.

Superintendent Brady Dickinson said the difference will be made up with some of the money set aside for periods of unexpected financial shortages. Additionally, the district will avoid going into the red with a general fund spending freeze on things that will have the least impact on students, like supplies, field trips and teacher conferences, he said.

“Generally speaking this time of year, most of the expenditures have already happened so people are starting to stock up for next year,” Dickinson said. “We’ll be pushing those expenses into the next budget year.”

Dickinson acknowledged some supplies, like lab materials, may still be needed and said the district will evaluate those purchases on a case-by-case basis.

The $1.4 million shortfall is the result of two separate budget problems.