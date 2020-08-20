Twin Falls School District cancels Friday classes because of poor air quality

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls School District has canceled all in-person classes for Friday. District officials monitored air quality in Twin Falls on Thursday and found the Air Quality Index was at or above 150 for most of the day, reaching 188 before the end of the school day. The Department of Environmental Quality anticipates poor air quality will last at least through Friday.

The school district's policy on air quality and student activities (including physical education classes, recess, and athletics practices) restricts outdoor activities anytime the air quality index is over 150.

"Due to COVID-19, it is extremely difficult to provide students with opportunities for physical activity and face-covering breaks with social distancing inside the school building," a district statement said. "Because of these factors, and because it is projected the air quality will continue to be poor throughout the day on Friday, schools will close for the day for all students."

Phone calls to parents began going out at about 3 p.m. Thursday.

