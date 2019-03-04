TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls School District sent an email to parents Friday about a purported online challenge called Momo that reportedly encourages children to engage in dangerous behaviors but is believed to be a hoax.
“Momo is reported to be a rather terrifying-looking doll-like figure that appears on social media and online videos targeted toward children,” the school district wrote in the email. “The figure reportedly challenges young viewers to engage in behaviors that range from harmless to quite dangerous — including hurting themselves and others.
“The challenges may be accompanied by warnings or threats that if the viewer doesn’t comply, harm will come to them or their families. Momo may have started as a hoax, but some children have seen the videos and found them disturbing.”
Across the country, warnings about the “Momo challenge” swept Facebook and other social media in recent days as parents worried about purported videos that encourage children to hurt themselves or do other harmful tasks such as turning on stoves without telling their parents, the Associated Press reported Friday.
The parental warnings were accompanied by a disturbing image of a grinning creature with matted hair and bulging eyes.
But the challenge is believed to be a hoax, the Associated Press reported. It’s unclear how many videos exist or to what extent they have circulated, among children or elsewhere.
YouTube said last week it has "seen no recent evidence of videos promoting the Momo Challenge on YouTube."
Some of the videos people reported might have been made in response to media attention surrounding the challenge. Meanwhile, the image of the grinning creature is reportedly from a Japanese sculpture.
Fact-checking site Snopes said the challenge first appeared in mid-2018 linked to suicide reports without actual evidence.
YouTube said it hasn’t received “any recent evidence of videos showing or promoting the Momo challenge” on its service, according to the Associated Press.
The Twin Falls School District offered tips for parents in its email for those who choose to discuss the topic with their children.
“You can remind them that if they see anything online or on their phones that they find scary or disturbing, they should stop watching immediately and tell a trusted adult,” the email states.
The school district also says a discussion could include reminding children never to contact strangers online, to share concerns with their parents, not giving personal information to people they don’t know and that no-one has the right to make them do anything they don’t want to do.
School district officials also encourage parents to set privacy settings for all social media and gaming applications their children use, keep video watching to shared family spaces, set video game restrictions to friends only and to set up the restricted mode for their child’s YouTube account.
Parents are encouraged to contact their child’s school with questions or concerns.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
