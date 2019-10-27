TWIN FALLS — Candidates for school board in zone two are focused on district growth.
Brad Breland is running for a position on the Twin Falls School Board. As a teacher for the past 15 years, Breland said he understands the needs of teachers and students in the area.
“Growth is still the number one concern,” Breland said. “The need is there for more schools.”
The district needs to ensure all students are provided a fair shot at an education, and that means the board needs to consider asking voters for money to provide adequate facilities.
“We hate to keep on asking for more money but I think in some aspects we do have to go the voters,” Breland said.
Since joining the school board in 2010, Paul McClintock has worked to manage growth in Twin Falls, which has been at the center of many of the school board’s decisions over that time, he said.
“Definitely proud of the fact that the board as a whole oversaw a very productive growth period in the school district,” McClintock said. “I have a vested interest in ensuring all of the students have the safest environment, the most efficient learning environment, the cleanest learning environment that we can possibly give them.”
McClintock, who works in finance, said he’s running for reelection to be apart of future growth and managing the district through the process of determining if bonds or levies are needed.
Zone two is in southwest Twin Falls. Click here for sample ballot
