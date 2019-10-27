TWIN FALLS — A new trustee will serve in zone five.
Anthony Avelar has taught in Filer School District for nine years. He said he decided to run for Twin Fall School Board to effect change from the administrative level.
That experience as a teacher can help him make decisions, especially regarding student learning, he said.
“As an educator, I see all the time where we get a new curriculum and we expect results quickly before either teachers or students have a change to get accustomed,” Avelar said.
Making sure the district has responsible plans to ask voters for money is another important issue, he said.
“I don’t like when the school board goes to the community to ask for money when it doesn’t make sense,” Avelar said.
Heidi Casdorph is also running for the seat. She said she’s volunteered in the district for years in different roles, from the PTA to student extracurricular management.
“I’m not new to this type of this situation,” Casdorph said. “I think it will be a natural transition for me to serve.”
Continuing the work the district has done on providing career-technical education opportunities would be a priority for her if elected, she said.
“Ever student that leaves Twin Falls and Canyon Ridge High School deserve the opportunity to leave with a living wage job.”
