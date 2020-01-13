TWIN FALLS — A new board chairman for Twin Falls School District was selected on Monday.
Members selected Bryan Matsuoka as the board’s newest leader, a district spokeswoman told the Times-News in a statement. Matsuoka has been a board member in Twin Falls for over 20 years. He takes over for Bernie Jansen who did not run for reelection.
Paul McClintock was named vice-chair. He successfully defended his school board seat in November.
Monday’s meeting was also the first for two new electees. Jonathan Lord represents zone four and Heidi Casdorph represents zone five.
