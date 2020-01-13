{{featured_button_text}}
Rock Creek Elementary School Tour

School board vice chairman Bryan Matsuoka hangs out in the break room during a tour around Rock Creek Elementary School Monday evening, July 11, 2016, in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — A new board chairman for Twin Falls School District was selected on Monday.

Members selected Bryan Matsuoka as the board’s newest leader, a district spokeswoman told the Times-News in a statement. Matsuoka has been a board member in Twin Falls for over 20 years. He takes over for Bernie Jansen who did not run for reelection.

Paul McClintock was named vice-chair. He successfully defended his school board seat in November. 

Monday’s meeting was also the first for two new electees. Jonathan Lord represents zone four and Heidi Casdorph represents zone five.

