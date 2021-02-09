Twin Falls moving to five days of in-person class

The district made this change because it was not seeing a lot of evidence of the virus spreading in its schools. Additionally, the change took place shortly after Robert Redfield, the former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention who was replaced in January with President Joe Biden taking office, said during a November press conference that the agency had not found evidence of high transmission rates of COVID-19 within schools.

The district opted to keep students at home on Monday to provide teachers with additional time to prepare lesson plans for students who are out of school because they are sick or in quarantine because they've been in contact with somebody who has tested positive for COVID-19, along with their normal in-person lesson plans.

This new schedule still provides teachers with some extra time on Mondays, but it's less time than educators are currently afforded.

David Palmer, a teacher at South Hills Middle School and the co-president of the Twin Falls Education Association, said this time has been very beneficial to teachers and has resulted in better lesson plans for students.