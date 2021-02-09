Twin Falls moving to five days of in-person class

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls School District's schedule isn't quite back to normal but it's getting closer.
During a meeting Monday, the school board unanimously voted to return the district to five days of in-person class a week. Under this plan, students would be in class for full days from Tuesday through Friday. Meanwhile, students would leave school 2 hours and 15 minutes earlier on Monday.
Eva Craner, the district's public relations director, said the schedule is set to begin on March 8, which is the first day of the fourth semester of the school year.
Craner said the district decided to move in this direction after seeing its number of students who have tested positive for COVID-19 decrease significantly since school resumed in January following Christmas break.
For example, Canyon Ridge High School has experienced at least 28 cases since the beginning of the school year, but only one since Jan. 11, according to data from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
The district has changed its schedule a few times throughout the year as it adjusts to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
In the fall, the district operated on a hybrid schedule where students alternated between attending classes in person and online. On Jan. 4, the district switched to four days a week of in-person classes, while Monday remained a distance learning day.
The district made this change because it was not seeing a lot of evidence of the virus spreading in its schools. Additionally, the change took place shortly after Robert Redfield, the former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention who was replaced in January with President Joe Biden taking office, said during a November press conference that the agency had not found evidence of high transmission rates of COVID-19 within schools.
The district opted to keep students at home on Monday to provide teachers with additional time to prepare lesson plans for students who are out of school because they are sick or in quarantine because they've been in contact with somebody who has tested positive for COVID-19, along with their normal in-person lesson plans.
This new schedule still provides teachers with some extra time on Mondays, but it's less time than educators are currently afforded.
David Palmer, a teacher at South Hills Middle School and the co-president of the Twin Falls Education Association, said this time has been very beneficial to teachers and has resulted in better lesson plans for students.
Palmer said he has used this time to meet with other educators in his building who teach the same subjects, and together they've collaborated to re-imagine how to deliver these online lesson plans.
Palmer declined to comment when asked if the district reached out to the association about this possible schedule change prior to Monday's meeting.
As they've done all year, Palmer said teachers will adapt to this schedule change but it'll be difficult to create online lesson plans of the same quality in less than half the amount of time.
"We will still do our best to give our best to students here in Twin Falls," Palmer said.
Craner said there are some details the district still has to iron out with this change, such as helping teachers adjust to the reduced time frame to prepare online lessons. The board will discuss this, and other remaining issues, during its Feb. 24 meeting.