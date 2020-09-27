Twin Falls High School principal dies

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls High School Principal Dan Vogt died suddenly at his home Saturday night, the school district said in a statement on Sunday.

A cause of death was not immediately publicly released

Vogt had been the principal since 2014.

"Dan was a longtime educator in Twin Falls and many staff members, students and community members had the opportunity to interact with him in a variety of capacities over the years," Superintendent Brady Dickinson said in the statement. "He will be remembered as someone who enjoyed seeing his students succeed and built a school community where educators felt supported."

Vogt began his career in the Twin Falls School District as an American government teacher at Twin Falls High School in 1993. He also served as a football, baseball and basketball coach at TFHS at both the varsity and junior varsity levels. He left TFSD for a brief time to work as a high school counselor at Jerome High School before returning to Twin Falls High School to fill the role of vice principal in 2006.