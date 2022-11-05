Twin Falls High School comes in No. 4 in the state on the ISAT ELA

TWIN FALLS — The students at Twin Falls High School placed in the top 10 among traditional schools in Idaho in the Idaho Standardized Achievement Test for English Language Arts.

The State Department of Education released Idaho Standardized Achievement Test scores in October. The results showed an increase in the percent of students that were at or above proficiency in English, math and science at every school in the state.

To get more of an apples-to-apples comparison, Idaho Education News analyzed the results, sorting traditional schools and charter schools into their own groups. After parsing the data, Idaho Education news announced their top 10 placing schools in Idaho for each subject.

Twin Falls High School was in that top 10, with 82.1% of students testing at proficient or above in the English Language Arts portion of the ISAT. When compared with other traditional schools, that puts TFHS in the top ten performing schools at fourth place.

The statewide average score for the ELA portion was 61% at or above proficient. The state’s target proficiency was 68.7%.

Principal Ryan Nesmith said the results reflected hard work from teachers and students.

“I wasn’t shocked by it, because I knew it’s a great group of kids who have worked hard, and our teachers worked hard,” Nesmith said. “But I was pleasantly surprised by being in the 80s.”

One component Nesmith credited for increasing scores was the districts introduction of a specialist to work on topics that show up on the ISAT. The specialist could point to areas the schools had been weaker at and given tips on how to strengthen those areas.

Nesmith said one of the areas they had struggled with in the past was reading comprehension for technical writing.

“And so we’d try to focus a little more on practicing that, reading a passage from a scientific text or a scientific journal, and gleaning information from that and summarizing it,” Nesmith said.

JD Davis has been an educator at Twin Falls High School for 17 years, and is the district department chair for English. He shared Nesmith’s view that the results showed a strong work ethic from committed students and teachers.

“It’s a mixture of high quality staff and high quality students,” Davis said. “We have put in place several measures to bolster our scores.”

Davis points to such measures as designing English curriculum that is iterative from year to year, starting with a common foundation and giving each grade level incremental challenges that build from year to year.

He said English scores at Twin Falls High School have been consistently high. The school has a substantial Honors/Advanced Placement participation in English.

“I think this one took us by surprise a little bit, but we’ve been blessed at this school to have good scores,” Davis said.

Nesmith said that, while having a standout performance this year is nice, it is just one marker of success in schools.

“When our kids graduate from our high school, we want them to be critical thinkers, be able to read and write, and basically be great citizens when they leave our school,” Nesmith said. “Having an 82 is exciting. But to me that’s not what it’s all about. We can always grow kids, we can always do better, It doesn’t tell the whole picture.”