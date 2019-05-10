TWIN FALLS - Classes are canceled Friday at Twin Falls High School due to a social media threat.
Twin Falls School District spokeswoman Eva Craner notified the Times-News just after 8 a.m.
A “hall check” — the equivalent of a soft lockdown where activity inside a school continues as usual, but doors are locked — was just lifted at Sawtooth Elementary School, Craner said at about 8:35 a.m. The check was a precaution due to Sawtooth’s close proximity to Twin Falls High.
Craner said she doesn’t have additional information about the closure at this point.
