{{featured_button_text}}
Police Lights
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS PHOTO ILLUSTRATION

TWIN FALLS - Classes are canceled Friday at Twin Falls High School due to a social media threat.

Twin Falls School District spokeswoman Eva Craner notified the Times-News just after 8 a.m.

A “hall check” — the equivalent of a soft lockdown where activity inside a school continues as usual, but doors are locked — was just lifted at Sawtooth Elementary School, Craner said at about 8:35 a.m. The check was a precaution due to Sawtooth’s close proximity to Twin Falls High.

Craner said she doesn’t have additional information about the closure at this point. 

Check back at Magicvalley.com for updates.

0
1
4
2
2

Tags

Load comments