TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls High School’s baseball coach has resigned following a late February arrest for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.
Timothy Stadelmeir submitted his resignation as a coach for personal reasons, Twin Falls School District spokeswoman Eva Craner said Monday. The resignation goes to the school board for action April 8.
Stadelmeir remains employed as a teacher at Twin Falls High. The school’s website lists him as a department head teaching body development, lifetime sports, physical education and health.
Nolan Amundson will serve as interim head baseball coach for the remainder of the season, Craner said.
Court records show Stadelmeir was arrested in the early morning hours Feb. 24 by the Twin Falls Police Department. He’s charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence. He pleaded not guilty Feb. 28, according to online court records.
In a probable cause affidavit, a Twin Falls police officer wrote he initiated a traffic stop on Stadelmeir’s vehicle at 1:25 a.m. at Park Avenue and Blue Lakes Boulevard South due to “failure to maintain its lane.”
After Stadelmeir pulled over, police officer noticed an odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle and Stadelmeir “appeared to have a sluggish demeanor, red bloodshot and glassy eyes” and slurred speech when he told the officer he was coming from Anchor Bistro.
Stadelmeir told police he’d had one beer at a local restaurant, according to the affidavit.
The police officer wrote in the affidavit he could clearly see Stadelmeir’s driver’s license in the front flap of his wallet, but Stadelmeir passed over it multiple times before eventually finding it and handing it to the officer.
The police officer administered standard field sobriety tests. After exiting his vehicle, Stadelmeir “staggered as he walked back to my patrol car almost falling over,” according to the affidavit. “He then attempted to lean against the front bumper of my vehicle.”
During the test, “Mr. Stadelmeir was agitated and kept complaining that this test was unfair,” according to the affidavit. The police officer gave him the option of finishing the test at the Twin Falls County Jail.
But once they arrived at jail, the police officer felt it was unsafe for him to continue the test due to Stadelmeir’s “current state,” according to the affidavit. The police officer informed Stadelmeir he was being placed under arrest.
Stadelmeir refused to provide a breath sample or blood sample. The police officer filed a warrant and a blood sample was obtained. The affidavit said results of the blood test were pending.
A pretrial conference is slated for April 2.
