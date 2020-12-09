Twin Falls High School and Sawtooth Elementary on lockdown due to threat

TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls High School and nearby Sawtooth Elementary School are on lockdown Wednesday morning, the school district says. Parents have been notified.

"There is no incidence of violence," school district spokeswoman Eva Craner told the Times-News.

The high school was placed on full lockdown because of a threat to the school, Craner said. Students are to stay in the classroom they were in at the time of the lockdown.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Twin Falls Police Department is investigating the threat and officers are at the school.

As a precaution, Sawtooth Elementary is on soft lockdown, meaning no is allowed in or out of the building, but otherwise "it's business as usual," Craner said.

No information has been released as to the nature of the threat that was reported to the district administration, she said.

Return to Magicvalley.com for more on this developing story.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0