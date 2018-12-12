TWIN FALLS — Fifth-graders at Oregon Trail Elementary have been working for weeks designing the perfect human colony on Mars.
Tuesday they were evaluated on their work by a retired NASA astronaut with 200 days of spaceflight experience.
The replica colonies, which include traditional cardboard presentations, digital elements and 3D printed components, are part of teacher Shannon Youngman’s project-based classroom.
Youngman put in a special request with school administrators to base her classroom around one themed project per quarter of the school year. Interested parents signed up their child to be in the class.
Lessons still cover Idaho Content Standards and students will still take state standardized tests this spring. It’s a lot of extra work for teachers to offer this kind of instruction, district spokeswoman Eva Craner said. It’s the first year of the project-based classrooms initiative.
Rows of chairs were set up Tuesday in Youngman’s classroom for students, their parents and Twin Falls School District administrators. Some visitors — including retired NASA astronaut Steve Swanson — stood in the back of the classroom.
Swanson retired from NASA in August 2015. He’s now a distinguished educator-in-residence at Boise State University.
“Do you have to wear your spacesuit when you go out there?” he asked one group who put a playground in their Mars colony.
Each group of four to six students gave a presentation showing the knowledge they’ve gained over the quarter. The students had to solve problems that would arise from living on Mars, like temperature, radiation, lack of oxygen, dusty conditions and more. They also had to come up with solutions that any society is concerned with including food sources, hospitals for residents, recreation and what form of government to have.
Swanson also chimed in on Mars’ gravity: It’s one-third of Earth’s, he said.
“Each colony kind of has its own personality on what’s most important to them,” Youngman told visitors.
In the first group of students to present, Zeke Koeller talked with the audience about topics like spacesuits, sources for oxygen and energy.
“Our spacesuits are made out of a metal-type material so they’ll protect us,” Zeke said. As for an energy source to power the colony, they relied on wind turbines, a battery they’d bring from Earth and solar panels.
Astronauts aboard the International Space Station grow cabbage using hydroponics, one boy said. “That’s what we’re going to do on Mars.”
Another group of students told visitors they’d have a dome around the colony to protect its citizens from dust and radiation. For the colony’s currency, they’d print money using a “money printer.” For drinking water, Mattie Fennell said they’d hire people to dig into the ice and melt it. They’d run it through a machine to clean it and ensure there’s no toxic soil in it.
Every group of students said education was important to their colony. And they each planned to grow food using hydroponics.
Susanna Paul said solar power is the primary energy source for her group’s colony. “We all know that can fail sometimes, so our second source of energy is nuclear energy.”
Hospitals will receive medical supplies from Earth and will grow aloe vera in the colony’s gardens to treat sunburns, Susanna said. Scientists will make medications out of plants grown in the colony.
A group of six students presented their proposal for their colony, complete with a sign: “Welcome to Potatofall.”
Aryeli Cisneros told the audience there’s no skate parks or ice cream shops in their colony “because we think there is more important stuff than nonsense.” But a parent in the audience later asked what citizens in the colony would do for fun.
Students in Aryeli’s group talked about a discovery center, which would include items such as rocks and fossils.
As he listened to presentations, Swanson filled out a rubric scoring each group’s work. After all of the presentations wrapped up, he talked with each group of students and provided feedback.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.