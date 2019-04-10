TWIN FALLS — After a decade leading the Twin Falls School District Education Foundation, Linda Watkins is retiring at the end of April.
Stephanie Hudson started April 1 as the new executive director. Hudson most recently spent three years as a community engagement specialist for Chobani and previously, seven years for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Magic Valley as resource development director and director of operations.
The nonprofit education foundation raises money through private donations to fund projects in the Twin Falls School District, such as mini grants for teachers’ equipment or other innovative projects in their classrooms. It also recognizes a teacher of the month and of the year.
Plus, the foundation organizes fundraising events such as the popular Cow P.I.E. (Partners in Education) Challenge, held the evening of the Twin Falls and Canyon Ridge high school varsity football game each fall. Participants buy squares on a field and predict where a cow will relieve itself first. Proceeds go toward funding mini grants.
Hudson was born and raised on a ranch in Castleford, the foundation said in a statement. After living in Boise, she and her husband decided to move back to Twin Falls to raise their children.
“Stephanie is passionate about education and supporting the school district,” according to the statement. “She has two young children that attend public school in Twin Falls. In Stephanie’s spare time she enjoys spending time outdoors with her family, reading, and running with her labrador retriever.”
