Twin Falls' Dickinson named Superintendent of the Year

TWIN FALLS — As superintendent of Twin Falls School District, Brady Dickinson’s priority is to promote a positive learning environment for Twin Falls students.
In recognition of his efforts, Dickinson has been named Superintendent of the Year for 2022 by the Idaho Association of School Administrators.
“I’m just one person in the school district,” Dickinson said. “We have an amazing team and amazing people. I couldn’t do this job without the people we have working here.”
Dickinson has spent all 26 years of his career in Twin Falls education, starting in 1996 when he signed on to teach social studies and to coach football and wrestling. He says he hadn’t planned on getting in to administration at the outset.
“I actually thought I’d be in a classroom my entire career,” he said. “Looking back, if you told me that one day I’d be superintendent I’d have laughed at you.”
At least 22 school districts in Idaho will have a new superintendent next school year. At least one-third of the state’s 114 traditional school districts have hired a new superintendent in the past two years.
Dickinson said he loved teaching and loved being in the classroom. He was drawn to administration based on his interest in systems of organization.
“I was interested in having an opportunity to have a greater impact on a wider basis,” he said. “As a teacher you have impact on a classroom. As an administrator you have impact on a whole building.”
In 2009 Dickinson helped plan and open Canyon Ridge High School, becoming that school’s first principal, a role Associate Superintendent Bill Brulotte said he excelled at.
“He was the perfect person to open that building and be the first principal,” Brulotte said. “He works so well with at-risk students, because he knows what students need to be successful.”
Brulotte, who has worked with Dickinson since 2001, said that as Twin Falls continued to grow, Dickinson found ways to use his interests and abilities for the benefit of students beyond Canyon Ridge. In 2013 Dickinson became director of operations for the district and oversaw the opening of three new schools and other projects.
“When he was the director of operations, one of the biggest things we heard from the community was how good a job he had done at upkeep and maintaining buildings.” Brulotte said. “He understands that if we keep our buildings in the best condition possible, in the long run that saves taxpayers money.”
Dickinson will represent Idaho in the National Superintendent of the Year, which will be announced later this year.
Superintendent Brady Dickinson speaks during a graduation ceremony Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Twin Falls High School.
Gov. Brad Little talks with Twin Falls School District Superintendent Brady Dickinson as they tour an Intro to Information Technology class Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Twin Falls High School in Twin Falls.
Twin Falls School District Superintendent Brady Dickinson talks Oct. 29, 2019, during the Twin Falls School Legislative Tour about the security vestibule installed over the summer at Lincoln Elementary School in Twin Falls.
Twin Falls School District Superintendent Brady Dickinson, left, talks to the group about the new security vestibule installed over the summer Tuesday during the school district's legislative tour at Lincoln Elementary School in Twin Falls.
State Superintendent Sherri Ybarra, left, speaks with Twin Falls School District Superintendent Dr. Brady Dickinson, right, as she visits schools during her listening tour Wednesday at Rock Creek Elementary School in Twin Falls.
Superintendent Brady Dickinson checks his phone Tuesday at Jakers Bar and Grill to see if election results are in on the 10-year, $4.75 million annual plant facilities levy the Twin Falls School District is seeking. The levy passed.
Braeden Dickinson, of Canyon Ridge, embraces his father, Brady, after winning the 4A 132-pound state championship match against Dallas Andrade, of Minico, with a 6-3 decision Saturday during the state wrestling tournament at Holt Arena in Pocatello.
Brady Dickinson, operations and educational technology director, pretends to pin Superintendent of Schools Wiley Dobbs during a tour of the future wrestling room in September 2016 at South Hills Middle School in Twin Falls.
Superintendent Brady Dickinson speaks during a graduation ceremony Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Twin Falls High School.
Gov. Brad Little talks with Twin Falls School District Superintendent Brady Dickinson as they tour an Intro to Information Technology class Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Twin Falls High School in Twin Falls.
Senior Class Secretary Emily Gray introduces Superintendent Brady Dickinson during a graduation ceremony Monday evening, June 29, 2020, at Twin Falls High School.
Twin Falls School District Superintendent Brady Dickinson talks Oct. 29, 2019, during the Twin Falls School Legislative Tour about the security vestibule installed over the summer at Lincoln Elementary School in Twin Falls.
Twin Falls School District Superintendent Brady Dickinson, left, talks to the group about the new security vestibule installed over the summer Tuesday during the school district's legislative tour at Lincoln Elementary School in Twin Falls.
Superintendent Brady Dickinson speaks during Twin Falls High School's commencement Tuesday evening, May 21, 2019, at CSI in Twin Falls.
State Superintendent Sherri Ybarra, left, speaks with Twin Falls School District Superintendent Dr. Brady Dickinson, right, as she visits schools during her listening tour Wednesday at Rock Creek Elementary School in Twin Falls.
Brady Dickinson, Twin Falls school superintendent, talks about growth Tuesday, July 10, 2018, at his office in downtown Twin Falls.
Superintendent Brady Dickinson checks his phone Tuesday at Jakers Bar and Grill to see if election results are in on the 10-year, $4.75 million annual plant facilities levy the Twin Falls School District is seeking. The levy passed.
Braeden Dickinson, of Canyon Ridge, embraces his father, Brady, after winning the 4A 132-pound state championship match against Dallas Andrade, of Minico, with a 6-3 decision Saturday during the state wrestling tournament at Holt Arena in Pocatello.
Dr. Brady Dickinson, incoming Superintendent for the Twin Falls School District, addresses parents, students and educators at the South Hills Middle School ribbon cutting and tour on August 10, 2017.
Incoming superintendent Brady Dickinson participates in Twin Falls High School's graduation ceremony May 23.
Brady Dickinson, operations and educational technology director, pretends to pin Superintendent of Schools Wiley Dobbs during a tour of the future wrestling room in September 2016 at South Hills Middle School in Twin Falls.
Wiley Dobbs, left, Thomas Boysen, Brady Dickinson and Tom Luna are seen in October 2011 at Canyon Ridge High School with a $25,000 award for Dickinson, who was Canyon Ridge's principal.
Superintendent candidate Brady Dickinson speaks with educators during a meet and greet March 31 at Canyon Ridge High School.
College of Southern Idaho President Jeff Fox, center, speaks with superintendent candidate Brady Dickinson during a meet and greet Friday, March 31, 2017, at Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls.
Brady Dickinson, operations and educational technology director, gives a rundown on whats on the tour Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016, at the site of South Hills Middle School in Twin Falls.
Brady Dickinson, director of educational technology and operations speaks during an open house held at the new Pillar Falls Elementary School Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016, in Twin Falls.
Brady Dickinson (second from right) talks during a tour of Rock Creek Elementary School in July 2016 in Twin Falls.
