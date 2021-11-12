Twin Falls' Dickinson named Superintendent of the Year

TWIN FALLS — As superintendent of Twin Falls School District, Brady Dickinson’s priority is to promote a positive learning environment for Twin Falls students.

In recognition of his efforts, Dickinson has been named Superintendent of the Year for 2022 by the Idaho Association of School Administrators.

“I’m just one person in the school district,” Dickinson said. “We have an amazing team and amazing people. I couldn’t do this job without the people we have working here.”

Dickinson has spent all 26 years of his career in Twin Falls education, starting in 1996 when he signed on to teach social studies and to coach football and wrestling. He says he hadn’t planned on getting in to administration at the outset.

“I actually thought I’d be in a classroom my entire career,” he said. “Looking back, if you told me that one day I’d be superintendent I’d have laughed at you.”

Dickinson said he loved teaching and loved being in the classroom. He was drawn to administration based on his interest in systems of organization.

“I was interested in having an opportunity to have a greater impact on a wider basis,” he said. “As a teacher you have impact on a classroom. As an administrator you have impact on a whole building.”

In 2009 Dickinson helped plan and open Canyon Ridge High School, becoming that school’s first principal, a role Associate Superintendent Bill Brulotte said he excelled at.

“He was the perfect person to open that building and be the first principal,” Brulotte said. “He works so well with at-risk students, because he knows what students need to be successful.”

Brulotte, who has worked with Dickinson since 2001, said that as Twin Falls continued to grow, Dickinson found ways to use his interests and abilities for the benefit of students beyond Canyon Ridge. In 2013 Dickinson became director of operations for the district and oversaw the opening of three new schools and other projects.

“When he was the director of operations, one of the biggest things we heard from the community was how good a job he had done at upkeep and maintaining buildings.” Brulotte said. “He understands that if we keep our buildings in the best condition possible, in the long run that saves taxpayers money.”

Dickinson will represent Idaho in the National Superintendent of the Year, which will be announced later this year.

