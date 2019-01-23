TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls Christian Academy will close its campus again due to illnesses — this time, until Monday.
The private school closed Tuesday due to a large number of students and employees who are sick.
The school announced on its Facebook page Wednesday afternoon it will close for the rest of this school week, but athletic events will continue as scheduled.
“School is closed until Monday due to sickness,” according to the post. “Games are still scheduled.”
