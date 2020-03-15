Twin Falls, Cassia school districts announce extended closures

UPDATE: Cassia County schools will also be closed beginning Tuesday.

Cassia schools will be open for the regularly scheduled short day Monday and then be closed through March 29, the district said.

Check back for updates. Previous story below:

TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls School District has decided to close starting Monday through March 30 because of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Idaho.

The district released this statement to parents and staff Sunday afternoon:

Due to the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Idaho, in an abundance of caution and to help diminish the likelihood of transmission of the virus throughout our community, TFSD schools will be closed for students this week. Students were originally scheduled to be in class through Wednesday, March 18. We ask staff members to report to work as normal to prepare for the possibility of a more extended closure.

This is an unprecedented situation, and we appreciate your patience and understanding as we respond to this dynamic situation and work to support our students, families, and staff throughout the closure.