Twin Falls announces full-day Kindergarten option for 2022-23

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls School District has announced full-day kindergarten will be an option for families in the district for the 2022-23 school year. This change comes about after the Legislature approved state funding designated to provide support for literacy education.

The school district said parents will have the option to select full-day or half-day options at registration. Half-day kindergarten will be available only in morning sessions.

District administrators say the details are still being finalized and knowing how many students to expect will be crucial in their planning process.

Parents who wish to send their children to TFSD kindergarten programs are encouraged to enroll using the online registration form found through the Twin Falls School District website tfsd.org.

Schools will be hosting Kindergarten registration in buildings starting the week of April 18.

Children are eligible to attend kindergarten for the 2022-23 school year if they turn five years old on or before Sept. 1, 2022. The primary residence (address) of the child’s parent or legal guardian determines which school the student will attend.

More information about registration is available at the Twin Falls School District website.

